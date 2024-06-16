T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.92 and last traded at $36.90. 13,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 36,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

