Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.00. 191,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,348,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSHA. Piper Sandler started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $888,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after buying an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,740,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

