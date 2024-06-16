Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 9,489 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.10% of CDW worth $30,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.8 %

CDW stock opened at $223.19 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $170.96 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

