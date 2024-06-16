Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 26,919 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $53,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 30.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HCA opened at $337.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $343.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

