Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $43,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

