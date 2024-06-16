Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,025 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.35.

Shares of ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.63. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

