Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $138.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.13. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The stock has a market cap of $379.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

