Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $15.20 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.24. 2,850,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,262. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

