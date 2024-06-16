Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $26.72 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,455 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.17% of Synchrony Financial worth $26,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,909. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

