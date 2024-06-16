Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $28.86 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,221 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.27% of APA worth $28,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,514,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,219. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.24.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Evercore ISI lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

