Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $29.77 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,808 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $29,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,038,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,944,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $13,767,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of BSX opened at $76.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

