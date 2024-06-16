Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $49.41 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $49,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $155.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.63. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

