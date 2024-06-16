Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $68,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $218.36. The company has a market capitalization of $240.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

