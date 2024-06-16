Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,586,960. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

NYSE MA opened at $444.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $454.26 and a 200-day moving average of $450.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

