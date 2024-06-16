Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 356.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,818 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,810 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in FedEx by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

FDX stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.43. 1,245,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,820. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $223.24 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.70 and its 200 day moving average is $256.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

