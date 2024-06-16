Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.27% of IAC worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of IAC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. 337,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,039. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

