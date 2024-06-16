Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.22% of Brunswick worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brunswick by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 800,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,779. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

