Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,209 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.45. 1,566,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.29 and a 200 day moving average of $236.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.03 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

