Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,245 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $673,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,680 shares of company stock valued at $58,818,382. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,036.52. The company had a trading volume of 353,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,879. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $1,042.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $956.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $935.63. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

