Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,564 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prologis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after buying an additional 175,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.29. 3,672,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,804. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.