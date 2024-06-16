Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,047 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after acquiring an additional 255,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,769,000 after acquiring an additional 243,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,912,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

Amgen stock opened at $298.62 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

