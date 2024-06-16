Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,981 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.29. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $211.63.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

