Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 400 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.14% of NVR worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,602.33 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7,623.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,385.16.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.