Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,499 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $14,755,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $3,022,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 204.0% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 88,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 59,180 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.88. 6,247,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,039. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

