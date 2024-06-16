Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,298 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $29,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,653.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MNST traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.03. 10,690,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,041,837. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

