Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,327 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of PACCAR worth $27,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $87,441,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 562,571 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $37,032,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.72. 2,147,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $76.88 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

