Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 54.1% in May

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the May 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Techtronic Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:TTNDY opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $73.19.

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6065 per share. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

