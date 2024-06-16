Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

TDOC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,650 shares of company stock valued at $521,043. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after purchasing an additional 912,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 37.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418,909 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

