Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

