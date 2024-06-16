Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TVE opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile
