Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. Teradata has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 26.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 244,384 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Teradata by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $30,998,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

