Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.66. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

