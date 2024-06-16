Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

