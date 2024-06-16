The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 45.6% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 498,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $4,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,640 shares of company stock valued at $49,331,005. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

