The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Clorox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $133.70 on Friday. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,388,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.