The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.55.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,774 shares of company stock worth $8,952,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,484,000 after buying an additional 1,950,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,808,056,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,171,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,028,000 after purchasing an additional 814,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.