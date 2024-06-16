The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 135,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Hershey by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

Hershey stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.49. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $263.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.