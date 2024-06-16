The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.64.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $154.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

