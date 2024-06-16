The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,949 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $3,337,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.16 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

