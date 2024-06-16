The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:SWZ opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
