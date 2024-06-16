The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 28th

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SWZ stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $8.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Swiss Helvetia Fund
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.