The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Toro has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NYSE TTC opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toro has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $106.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

