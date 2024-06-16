Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $12,894,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,442,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,532,000 after buying an additional 125,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $575.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

