Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$183.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$183.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

TSE TRI opened at C$229.65 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$163.01 and a 1 year high of C$242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$224.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$210.12.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total transaction of C$98,292.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,495 shares of company stock valued at $867,177. Insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

