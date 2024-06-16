TKG Advisors LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

PFE stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

