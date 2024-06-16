TKG Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

GD opened at $291.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $209.25 and a twelve month high of $302.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

