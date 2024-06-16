TKG Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TKG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

