TKG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after buying an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

