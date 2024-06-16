TKG Advisors LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after buying an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,877,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:APD opened at $275.14 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.60 and a 200 day moving average of $251.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

