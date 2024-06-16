TKG Advisors LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $79.65 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

